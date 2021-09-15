Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATD.B. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.60.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$50.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.11. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.28. The stock has a market cap of C$53.93 billion and a PE ratio of 16.21.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

