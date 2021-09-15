Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.29. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 815,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,915,000 after acquiring an additional 92,078 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

