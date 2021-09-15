Alfredo Gomez Sells 3,584 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $63,400.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $863.65 million, a PE ratio of -275.62 and a beta of 2.69. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CarParts.com by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CarParts.com by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,784,000 after buying an additional 373,946 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth approximately $5,322,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CarParts.com by 31.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,076,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after buying an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CarParts.com by 624.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 155,967 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

