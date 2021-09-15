Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $56.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.30.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

