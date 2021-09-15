Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

Alcoa stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

