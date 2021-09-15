Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives $17.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $158,467. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.39. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.