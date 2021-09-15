Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFLYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.50 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

