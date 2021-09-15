Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 7,742 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 43.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Employers were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Employers by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

EIG stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.02. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

