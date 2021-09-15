Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $493,000 Investment in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $160,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $75,445.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,461.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 9,236 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $127,364.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,150. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

YEXT stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

