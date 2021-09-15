Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $342,000 Investment in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 46.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after acquiring an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 79.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after acquiring an additional 206,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 656.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 225,710 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $17,800,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 128.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 113,357 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $148.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.16.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

