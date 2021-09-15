Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $75,988,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $45,240,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $35,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

