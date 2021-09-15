Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $391,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in ASML by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ASML by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in ASML by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.25.

ASML opened at $888.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $781.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $686.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASML Holding has a one year low of $351.09 and a one year high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

