Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $352,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Natera by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,050 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Natera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Natera by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average is $106.74. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.65 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $739,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,671 shares of company stock worth $26,369,533. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.