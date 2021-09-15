AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,896,000 after purchasing an additional 361,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,660,000 after purchasing an additional 544,726 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. 5,215,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,711,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

