agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $41.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. agilon health has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

