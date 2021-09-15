Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Approximately 502,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,775,938 shares.The stock last traded at $108.31 and had previously closed at $123.70.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Affirm from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

