Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,368 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VirnetX by 14.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VirnetX by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VHC stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $288.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.48.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 66,841.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

