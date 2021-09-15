Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter valued at $985,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

Shares of UGA stock opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $37.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

