Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ManTech International by 41.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ManTech International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395 in the last three months. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

