Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 6,135 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of NuStar Energy worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NS. SL Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.7% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 33,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 390,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

