Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 628.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

SYLD stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.72.

