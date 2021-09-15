Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ADN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADN stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $355.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

