Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,208 shares of company stock valued at $33,902,137. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

