Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $112.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEIS. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.11.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

