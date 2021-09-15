ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Up 45,300.0% in August

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 45,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 979,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADOM stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. ADOMANI has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $82.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 4.14.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADOMANI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Adomani, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats.

