Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to post sales of $25.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.25 million and the highest is $26.50 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $94.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.28 million to $98.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.17 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $144.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMS stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

