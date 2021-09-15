Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.07 Million

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to post sales of $25.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.25 million and the highest is $26.50 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $94.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.28 million to $98.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.17 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $144.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMS stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.