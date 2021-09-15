Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $58.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors traded as high as $46.16 and last traded at $45.98, with a volume of 85687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.18.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

