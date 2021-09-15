Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint®️ security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

