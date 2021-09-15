Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) to Issue Dividend of $1.07

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.0724 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Absa Group stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Get Absa Group alerts:

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.