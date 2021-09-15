Abri SPAC I Inc’s (NASDAQ:ASPAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 20th

Abri SPAC I’s (NASDAQ:ASPAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, September 20th. Abri SPAC I had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 10th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ASPAU stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Abri SPAC I has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

