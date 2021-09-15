abrdn plc Has $327.49 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 201.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 796,591 shares during the period. SEA makes up about 0.7% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in SEA were worth $327,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SEA by 87.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SE. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.42.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.87. Sea Limited has a one year low of $141.85 and a one year high of $359.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.98 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. SEA’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

