Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of AGD stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

Get Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.