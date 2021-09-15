Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $4.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

