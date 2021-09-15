Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,432,414 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 84,689 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $102,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,991 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 29,718 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 59,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $127.05 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

