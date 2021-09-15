AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 321.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 38.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAON. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.80. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

