A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Trading Down 0.2%

A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

A.M. Castle & Co. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAM)

A.M. Castle & Co engages in the distribution of specialty metals and supply chain services. The firm serves the producer equipment, commercial and military aircraft, heavy equipment, industrial goods, and construction equipment sectors. Its products include alloy and stainless steels, nickel alloys, aluminum, titanium, and carbon.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for A.M. Castle & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.M. Castle & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.