8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $284,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $398,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 69.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 373,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 153,491 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 18.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $981,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $83,246.95. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,504.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,489 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EGHT opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

