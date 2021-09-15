$88.99 Million in Sales Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will announce sales of $88.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.00 million. CAI International posted sales of $79.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year sales of $346.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $354.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $383.64 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $395.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAI. William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

CAI International stock remained flat at $$55.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 202,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $969.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49. CAI International has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the second quarter worth $71,231,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the second quarter worth $49,906,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 831.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after acquiring an additional 583,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

