$684.50 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce sales of $684.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $678.60 million and the highest is $690.40 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $666.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.38. The company had a trading volume of 440,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,695. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

