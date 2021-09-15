4,519 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,519 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

