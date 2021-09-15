4,174 Shares in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 55,037 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arcimoto by 581.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcimoto by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 111,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FUV shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Arcimoto, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

