$406.28 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce sales of $406.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.00 million and the highest is $412.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $426.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 195,175 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.87. 399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

