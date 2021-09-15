$406.28 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce sales of $406.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.00 million and the highest is $412.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $426.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 195,175 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.87. 399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
