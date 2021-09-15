3,462 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after buying an additional 264,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after buying an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,504,000 after buying an additional 216,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $23,056,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $148.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.06. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

