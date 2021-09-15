$3.60 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to post sales of $3.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. DermTech reported sales of $1.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $13.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $13.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.57 million, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,882,298.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its stake in DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,372 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in DermTech by 59.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $4,152,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMTK stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. 388,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,207. DermTech has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

