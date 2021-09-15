$298.04 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to report $298.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.00 million and the highest is $303.50 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $238.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGTI opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $98,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

