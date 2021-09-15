$263.27 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post $263.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.30 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $257.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.47. 1,326,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.