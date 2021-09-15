2,526 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $123.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

