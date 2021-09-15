$25.75 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to announce sales of $25.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.30 million and the lowest is $25.50 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $25.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $108.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.90 million to $109.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $121.60 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $125.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TUFN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.96. 319,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,465. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 791,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

