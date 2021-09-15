2,285 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 63.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,470,000 after buying an additional 431,517 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 38.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 60,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KHC stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

