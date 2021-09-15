207,188 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 207,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,283,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

DFAT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,697. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

